Statkraft Eyes Site Survey for Irish Sea OWF Project

Statkraft Ireland subsidiary, North Irish Sea Array (NISA), is seeking permission to carry out marine site investigation surveys for the proposed offshore wind farm project in the Irish Sea.

The marine surveys will include geophysical, geotechnical, metocean marine, ecological and archaeological surveys.

The proposed area for the marine survey is located in the north-west Irish Sea approximately 7 to 17 kilometers off the coast of counties Louth, Meath and north county Dublin.

The total area of the proposed survey site is close to 227 square kilometers.

An export cable would connect the offshore wind farm to a landfall site, the location of which is yet to be decided.

To minimise the risk associated with poor winter weather conditions, Statkraft said it would seek to carry out most of the proposed site investigation works between March and October within the five years following award of a foreshore licence.

The intention is to begin survey activities in Summer of 2020.