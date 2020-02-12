Statkraft Eyes Site Survey for Irish Sea OWF Project

Statkraft Ireland subsidiary, North Irish Sea Array (NISA), is seeking permission to carry out marine site investigation surveys for the proposed offshore wind farm project in the Irish Sea.

The marine surveys will include geophysical, geotechnical, metocean marine, ecological and archaeological surveys.

The proposed area for the marine survey is located in the north-west Irish Sea approximately 7 to 17 kilometers off the coast of counties Louth, Meath and north county Dublin.

The total area of the proposed survey site is close to 227 square kilometers.

An export cable would connect the offshore wind farm to a landfall site, the location of which is yet to be decided.

To minimise the risk associated with poor winter weather conditions, Statkraft said it would seek to carry out most of the proposed site investigation works between March and October within the five years following award of a foreshore licence.

The intention is to begin survey activities in Summer of 2020.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Red Electrica Eyes Mainland-Mallorca Seabed Survey

Spanish grid operator Red Electrica has launched a tender call for the provision geophysical, UXO and geotechnical ...

read more →

Fugro Surveys i3 North Sea Assets

Dutch survey specialist Fugro has recently started a site survey in support of i3 Energy’s planned 2020 drilling ...

read more →

Star of the South Survey to Start in February

A bathymetric and geophysical site survey is set to begin for the Star of the South project, Australia’s ...

read more →

Site Survey on OPL 310 Off Nigeria Starts

LEKOIL has informed, on behalf of Optimum Petroleum Development Company, the Operator of the OPL 310 License, and ...

read more →

SmartBay Observatory Sheds New Light on Marine Environment

Researchers from the INSIGHT Centre for Data Analytics at Dublin City University are currently using many years’ ...

read more →

Fugro Finalizes AUV and Geotechnical Surveys for BSP

Fugro has completed the first deepwater autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) site survey for Brunei Shell Petroleum ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Inpex Eyes Ichthys Field Surveys

Inpex has proposed to undertake pre-engineering survey activities with aim to further develop the Ichthys Field in ...

read more →

Gardline's Vessel Completes Barryroe Site Survey

Gardline’s M/V Kommandor survey vessel has completed the Barryroe site survey, located within Standard ...

read more →

Gardline Kommandor Vessel Begins Barryroe Field Site Survey

Gardline’s M/V Kommandor survey vessel has been mobilized to undertake site survey over the Barryroe field ...

read more →

Providence Gets Barryroe Site Survey Permit

Providence Resources and the partners within Standard Exploration Licence (SEL) 1/11 have received permission from ...

read more →

Greenlink Boosts Team with Two Appointments

Greenlink Interconnector has appointed two leading figures from the Irish energy and business sectors, Tim Cowhig ...

read more →

MMT Gears for East West Interconnector Survey

Swedish survey specialist MMT has been assigned by EirGrid to perform a geophysical survey over the existing East ...

read more →

New Irish Sea Surveys Start in June

Ireland’s Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport has been advised that hydrographic and geophysical ...

read more →

Irish Sea Contractors Launches AERSUB Cable Fix Solution

Irish Sea Contractors launched its patented, subsea power cable repair solution named AERSUB. Irish Sea ...

read more →

Greenlink Wins €3.6M EU Funding

Greenlink Interconnector has been awarded a €3.6-million funding by the European Commission to finance the ...

read more →