DOF Contract for Optimarin

Ballast water treatment specialist Optimarin has signed an agreement with DOF for the installation of 16 Optimarin Ballast Systems (OBS).

The deal comes with an option to extend the contract to 50 vessels in total.

This is Optimarin’s biggest single agreement in the offshore segment and will see the USCG-approved OBS installed across DOF fleet, including advanced subsea vessels.

DOF will take delivery of three systems this year, with the remainder following in 2021 and 2022.

DOF has the opportunity to install some systems under scheduled sailings – with the crew undertaking all fitting, while Optimarin handles commissioning. Remaining units will be installed during planned dry dockings and IOPP certificate renewals.

