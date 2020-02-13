Express Engineering Enjoys Subsea Equipment Sector Upturn

Express management team, from left are – Kevin Scott, technical director; Bill Germaney, operations director; Neil Ransom, commercial director; Gary Thirlwell, MD; Gary Taylor, FD; Chris Thompson, chairman; and William Barclay, sales director.

Subsea manufacturing specialist Express Engineering is investing in a new £3.5-million assembly and test facility near its Gateshead headquarters in the UK, expecting to create another 30 jobs.

Since embarking on a refocused business strategy at the end of 2018, Express Engineering has seen revenues in the oil and gas sector grow  to around £20 million in 2019, on target to reach £40 million during this year.

Market intelligence shows a positive outlook for subsea ‘tree’ awards for the next few years, placing Express in a key position with customers in the subsea equipment sector.

Outsourcing and supply chain management will also be an integral part of the accelerated growth strategy.

During the last year, Express Engineering focused on a new product strategy to become a supply specialist for actuator assemblies, connection systems and tooling for wellheads, drilling and subsea tree structures.

The company has recruited around 100 people in the last 12 months taking the workforce to more than 235.

This growth coincides with the re-appointment of a former management team which features original owner, Chris Thompson.

Chris Thompson, chairman of Express Engineering, said: “Shortly after re-joining the company late in 2018 we took the decision to move away from a diversification strategy to refocus around the subsea oil and gas sector, where we made our reputation before the market collapsed in 2015.

“We’re well placed to take advantage of increasing enquiry activity and order levels in a recovering oil and gas sector. Based on current projections we see no reason why we cannot reach record revenues in two years’ time.”

Managing director, Gary Thirlwell, explained: “We are transforming the business through an experienced management team, a new product strategy and an investment in infrastructure.

“It’s also fair to say we’re in the right place at the right time – we have the capacity and expertise to be able to respond to market demand.

“We currently have an order book of more than £40 million  for core products and connection systems. The pipeline for future business looks very strong, ensuring we continue to grow and strengthen our financial position.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

DARE1 Subsea Cable Lands in Djibouti

Djibouti Africa Regional Express 1 (DARE1) submarine cable system has landed in La Siesta Beach (Djibouti) and the ...

read more →

DNV GL Releases New RP for Subsea Welding

DNV GL has published a new recommended practice (RP) to standardize operator requirements for welding and ...

read more →

Trendsetter Solution for Gas Lift Project Off Malaysia

Houston-based Trendsetter Engineering announced the successful offshore installation of a custom methanol injection ...

read more →

Unique Group Introduces HBOT

Unique Group has launched its in-house designed and manufactured multiplace hyperbaric oxygen treatment (HBOT) ...

read more →

Atteris Expands Perth Base

Perth-based subsea and pipelines engineering services provider Atteris has relocated its head office and doubled ...

read more →

Xodus Adds Principal Consultant to Its Renewables Team

Xodus Group has added a new principal consultant to strengthen its renewables team as the company sets its sights ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Sea Asia 2021

he conference features an extensive gathering of industry heavyweights and high-profile international speakers sharing thought leadership…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Trendsetter Inks New BP Subsea Deal

Trendsetter Engineering has been reached a global master frame agreement with BP to deliver subsea drilling, ...

read more →

Aquaterra Energy Expands in Australia

Aquaterra Energy has expanded its presence in the Australasia region with the opening of its first engineering ...

read more →

Pharos Strengthens Trenching Capacity with SMD Q1000

Pharos Offshore has boosted its subsea equipment fleet with the SMD built trenching vehicle, Q1000. The Q1000 jet ...

read more →

TechnipFMC Bags iEPCI for ConocoPhillips TOR II Development

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation ...

read more →

Dril-Quip Sees Q1 Orders Top Guidance

Dril-Quip has said that it had product bookings in the first quarter of 2019 of approximately $99 million, which ...

read more →

Neptune Energy, TechnipFMC in Subsea Projects Alliance

Neptune Energy and TechnipFMC have signed a global alliance agreement for delivery of subsea projects. The alliance ...

read more →

Trendsetter Wins Gulf of Mexico Subsea Equipment Contract

Trendsetter Engineering has been awarded a contract for the provision of subsea production equipment from an ...

read more →

Aleron Enters New Markets with Acquisition of IMPAQ

Aleron Group has acquired electrical drive engineering specialist IMPAQ, to support its expansion strategy into new ...

read more →

Sparrows Enjoys Renewables Boost

Sparrows Cable and Pipe Lay Solutions (CPLS) division said it has more than doubled its business during 2018 thanks ...

read more →