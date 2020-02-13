Lateral Introduces New Cleaning Tool for ROVs

Lateral has launched a new marine growth removal tool, the FlexiClean Micro, for use by smaller remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to reduce costs and save time.

The FlexiClean Micro is a smaller system that the previously released FlexiClean, which was launched in 2014.

Lateral said it was responding to the customer demand by introducing a downsized version of FlexiClean for deployment on smaller observation class ROVs to perform marine growth cleaning tasks. The Micro has a single layer of polyurethane fingers that remove growth.

Lateral co-founder and technical manager Keith Robertson, said: “The market has been asking us for a smaller version of the FlexiClean which could be used on observation-class vehicles to perform more limited cleaning tasks as an alternative to higher-cost workclass ROVs. More and more people are looking to ‘go smaller’ to reduce installation, maintenance and repair (IMR) work and underwater inspection in lieu of dry docking (UWILD) expenditure.

“FlexiClean Micro is designed to work with a significant number of the smaller industry-standard electrically-powered ROVs, regardless of power system architecture and our smart battery package effectively makes it a plug-in and play solution.

“We were always confident there was a need for the FlexiClean Micro and recent meetings with clients have confirmed this. There is a move toward electrically-powered ROVs and the FlexicClean Micro appears to have arrived at just the right time. We’re delighted to have come up with another proven product that lives up to our mantra of doing more with less.”

Ten FlexiClean Micro systems are currently in build with three pre-production units already out with regular clients undergoing integration, reliability and performance testing.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Teledyne CARIS Unveils AI Tool for Sonar Noise Cleanup

Teledyne CARIS has released HIPS and SIPS 11.3 new software upgrade that will introduce the first-ever COTS ...

read more →

MacArtney Introduces eLARS

MacArtney is launching an all-new, all-electric launch and recovery system for the ocean space market. The new ...

read more →

HullWiper Set to Launch Hull Cleaning Services in Qatar

HullWiper is joining forces with GAC Qatar in preparation to launch its hull cleaning solution at the Qatari port ...

read more →

ECOsubsea Grows Hull Cleaning Footprint in Europe

Norwegian provider of hull cleaning technology ECOsubsea said it has been given green light by the Dutch regulatory ...

read more →

Balmoral Hosts Allspeeds New Decom Tool Trials

Allspeeds has recently tested its new cutting and sealing tool for the decommissioning sector at Balmoral Subsea ...

read more →

IKM Subsea Hosts Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy

IKM Subsea recently welcomed Norwegian minister of Petroleum and Energy Kjell-Børge Freiberg to it Bryne ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Sea Asia 2021

he conference features an extensive gathering of industry heavyweights and high-profile international speakers sharing thought leadership…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

ECOsubsea Hull Cleaning for Ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge

ECOsubsea, the Norwegian provider of hull cleaning technology, has secured contracts to clean in North European ...

read more →

Rotech Subsea Wraps Up IRM Cable Scope for NKT

Rotech Subsea has competed inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) scope in the German North Sea for NKT, a global ...

read more →

iXblue and 2G Robotics to Boost Small Inspection-Class ROVs

iXblue and 2G Robotics have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer a new survey skid for ...

read more →

SMD Rolls Out Electric Work-Class ROV

SMD has introduced its electric work-class remotely operated vehicle. According to the company, its Quantum/EV ROV ...

read more →

Balltec Executes Pipeline Recovery Job in North Sea

Balltec has recently completed offshore pipeline recovery work on behalf of TechnipFMC Norway. Balltec provided a ...

read more →

Hydrex Propeller Buffing Approved in Belgium, Netherlands

Hydrex has developed a new method to clean propeller blades underwater in close communication with the Dutch ...

read more →

Rotech Subsea Delivers North Sea Renewables IRM Campaign

Rotech Subsea has completed a three-phase IRM scope in the North Sea sector for a major client. Rotech’s next ...

read more →

WFS 2nd Gen Seatooth Makes North Sea Debut

A new generation of subsea technology has been used to improve safety and reduce cost in the North Sea oil and gas ...

read more →

Naviera Tramarsa Expands ROV Fleet with Cougar XT

Peruvian offshore operator Naviera Tramarsa has extended its underwater robotic vehicle fleet with a new Cougar XT ...

read more →