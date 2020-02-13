Northrop to Develop Tech for Underwater Vehicles Recharge

Northrop Grumman has signed its first non-exclusive agreement to manufacture niobium-based connectors, the NiobiCon, a new way of making electrical connections underwater.

NiobiCon enables power transfer and data exchange underwater without using seals, oil or moving parts.

This technology was developed to address the inefficient recharging of unmanned vehicles in underwater environments. When the niobium connector enters in contact with the water, it creates its own thin isolating layer, which gets scraped off when the connection is made. Once disconnected, the layer instantly regenerates, the company explained.

“NiobiCon is a patented technology that has global commercial and defense applications,” said Alan Lytle, vice president, undersea systems, Northrop Grumman. “It is an innovative wet-mateable connector technology we have developed that will not only improve reliability and cost-effectiveness, but also revolutionize the industry. We are excited to take the first step in developing solutions for specific future applications.”

Northrop Grumman has entered into an agreement with iCONN Systems, which specializes in the manufacture of connectors for harsh environments as their first non-exclusive licensee. They will work with potential customers to develop more reliable interconnects for both commercial and defense applications.

“iCONN Systems is excited to design, develop and manufacture interconnects with Northrop Grumman’s patented technology introducing true wet-mateable connector products,” said Rich Regole, CEO, iCONN Systems.