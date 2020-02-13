Reach Subsea Stays Busy

Norwegian contractor Reach Subsea said it has been awarded several contracts and call-offs under frame agreements for 2020 execution, representing about 200 project days.

The projects involve both inspection, survey and light construction work across Europe and America, for operators in the oil & gas, energy infrastructure, and renewables sectors.

“We are excited to see contracting activity at such a high level already in early February, which contributes well to our 2020 visibility. These awards are a testament to the excellent execution track record for our clients over the past years. Our pipeline of tenders nearing decision is also substantial, so we remain hopeful that the next couple of months will be equally exciting for us,” said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Reach Subsea Profit Halves

Norwegian contractor Reach Subsea has seen its quarterly profit cut in half against last year’s comparable period ...

read more →

CSV Polar King Stays with Nexans Until Summer 2020

Nexans Skagerrak, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexans Norway, has declared a charter extension for the CSV Polar ...

read more →

Polarcus Awaits Vyacheslav Tikhonov Redelivery from SCF

SCF has exercised the option with Polarcus for the redelivery of Vyacheslav Tikhonov vessel, originally named ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (September 02 – ...

read more →

CSV Normand Pacific Stays with Prysmian

Prysmian has exercised its option to extend the firm contract for the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand ...

read more →

Slight Drop for Reach Subsea

Norwegian contractor booked profit of NOK 4 million on revenues of NOK 181 million, versus profit of NOK 5 million, ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Sea Asia 2021

he conference features an extensive gathering of industry heavyweights and high-profile international speakers sharing thought leadership…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Reach Subsea Stays in Red

Reach Subsea has widened its quarterly deficit for the period ended March 31, 2019 but still managed to stay close ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (May 20 – May ...

read more →

Acergy Viking Stays on Siemens Gamesa Duty

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has extended the charter of Eidesvik’s vessel Acergy Viking by one additional ...

read more →

Reach Subsea Vessel to Support Titanic Survey Expedition

Reach Subsea’s Havila Harmony will serve as the topside support vessel for citizen explorers, researchers, ...

read more →

Reach Subsea Wins More Work

Norwegian contractor Reach Subsea said it has recently been awarded subsea IMR and survey and inspection contracts ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (April 29 – May ...

read more →

Reach Subsea Scoops Up New Contracts

Norwegian contractor Reach Subsea said it has recently been awarded subsea survey and inspection contracts for the ...

read more →

Port of London Authority Adds New MBES from Swathe Services

The Port of London Authority (PLA) has added the second Multi-Beam Echosounder (MBES) system for hydrographic ...

read more →

Reach Subsea Narrows Losses

Reach Subsea has reduced its quarterly deficit for the period ended December 31, 2018, as revenues hiked some 70 ...

read more →