Reach Subsea Stays Busy

Norwegian contractor Reach Subsea said it has been awarded several contracts and call-offs under frame agreements for 2020 execution, representing about 200 project days.

The projects involve both inspection, survey and light construction work across Europe and America, for operators in the oil & gas, energy infrastructure, and renewables sectors.

“We are excited to see contracting activity at such a high level already in early February, which contributes well to our 2020 visibility. These awards are a testament to the excellent execution track record for our clients over the past years. Our pipeline of tenders nearing decision is also substantial, so we remain hopeful that the next couple of months will be equally exciting for us,” said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach.