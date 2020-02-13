Schlumberger Hires Well-Safe for P&A Work

Well-Safe Solutions said it has been awarded a contract by Schlumberger for the provision of plug and abandonment well services.

The scope includes the supply of cementing service, wireline services, wellbore fluid services and fishing, milling and swarf recovery services.

The work will be aboard the company’s flagship decommissioning asset – Well-Safe Guardian.

Phil Milton, chief executive officer at Well-Safe Solutions, said: “Achieving this major milestone within the timeframes we committed to, will give us access to the necessary technology and ensure our operational readiness for Q2 2020.”

Donald McKay, business development manager at Schlumberger said: “The appointment of these fully integrated services shall enable significant benefit to the P&A market.”