TGS Starts Eastern Delta Refocus Imaging Program

TGS has started the Eastern Delta Refocus 3D Ocean Bottom Seismic (OBS) imaging program in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

This reprocessing project marks the next phase of imaging over the mature, hydrocarbon producing areas of Main Pass and Viosca Knoll.

TGS plans to reprocess an area of approximately 2,250 square kilometers in order to provide a high-quality regional product, helping E&P companies to fully explore the new plays in the area. The final data will be available in Q4 2020.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said, “This project has been launched following increased client interest in the area, with recent leasing of acreage and exploration plans targeting the highly prolific Norphlet play. Combined with our vast library of well information and our trusted imaging solutions, we continue to provide customers with the most comprehensive subsurface insight in the Gulf of Mexico.”

This project is supported by industry funding.