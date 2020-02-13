Tonseth Resigns from AGS Board

Norwegian ocean bottom node seismic company Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) has received notice of resignation from board member Tore Tonseth.

Tore A. Tonseth was appointed director of AGS effective December 1, 2019.

Tonseth is a Norwegian citizen with knowledge and experience from the financial industry. For 15 years, he has been working as an equity research analyst in SpareBank1 Markets and Pareto Securities covering sectors like seafood, technology and industry. He also has several years’ experience from tech start-ups.

Tonseth follows Andreas Pay who resigned from AGS board on December 18, 2019.

Both of them were proposed as new board members for election by the EGM on November 1, 2019 to replace Fredrik Platou and Jogeir Romestrand who also resigned.

AGS said that Tonseth will not be replaced at this point.