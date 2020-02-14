CGG Secures Total Deal Renewal

CGG’s Geoscience division has secured a contract renewal by Total, for the continued operation of its Dedicated Processing Center (DPC) in Pau, France.

The new contract will run for five years starting in January 2020.

The two companies have been working in close collaboration at the DPC since 2006.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: “As a result of our strong partnership, the Pau DPC is fully integrated into Total’s production cycle. This, together with its ability to leverage CGG’s high-end 4D processing expertise and technology, has enabled the DPC to deliver outstanding results over the years. We look forward to continuing to support Total in the success of their future projects.”

