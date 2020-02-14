JFD Expands HRF Rental Capacity in Singapore

zoom Photo: JFD (cropped)

JFD has expanded its Hyperbaric Rescue Facility (HRF) rental capacity in Singapore with a 12-man portable HRF.

The HRF will be available from April 2020 onwards, the company informed through social media.

The HRF will supplement the existing JFD offering, consisting of a fixed HRF at National Hyperbaric Centre in Aberdeen and a portable 18-man HRF.

The HRF is suitable for accommodating divers evacuated from a diving system by means of a Self Propelled Hyperbaric Lifeboat (SPHL) or Hyperbaric Rescue Chamber (HRC).

The HRF was designed and manufactured by JFD.