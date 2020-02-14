JFD Expands HRF Rental Capacity in Singapore

Photo: JFD (cropped)

JFD has expanded its Hyperbaric Rescue Facility (HRF) rental capacity in Singapore with a 12-man portable HRF.

The HRF will be available from April 2020 onwards, the company informed through social media.

The HRF will supplement the existing JFD offering, consisting of a fixed HRF at National Hyperbaric Centre in Aberdeen and a portable 18-man HRF.

The HRF is suitable for accommodating divers evacuated from a diving system by means of a Self Propelled Hyperbaric Lifeboat (SPHL) or Hyperbaric Rescue Chamber (HRC).

The HRF was designed and manufactured by JFD.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Unique Group Inks Global Deal with Britlift

Unique Group, subsea and offshore solutions provider, has entered a new partnership with lifting and spreader beam ...

read more →

NTT to Start Construction of MIST Subsea Cable

NTT is set to start the construction of a large-capacity submarine cable, MIST,  between Singapore, Myanmar and ...

read more →

Neptune Shareholders Approve Acquisition by MMA Offshore

Neptune Marine Services’ shareholders have approved the acquisition of the company by MMA Offshore. MMA will ...

read more →

Gulfstream Services International Expands in UK

Gulfstream Services International (GSI), an offshore equipment and engineered solutions provider, has moved into ...

read more →

Swiber and Hilong Marine Set Up Joint Venture Company

Swiber’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Swiber Offshore Construction (SOC) has entered into a shareholder’s ...

read more →

MDL Beefs Up HLS Rental Portfolio

Maritime Developments (MDL) has added a horizontal lay system (HLS) to its rental fleet following a double-project ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Sea Asia 2021

he conference features an extensive gathering of industry heavyweights and high-profile international speakers sharing thought leadership…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Atteris Expands Perth Base

Perth-based subsea and pipelines engineering services provider Atteris has relocated its head office and doubled ...

read more →

Hawaiki Subsea Route Expands with Los Angeles PoP

Hawaiki Submarine Cable said it has expanded its subsea network with a new direct route to Los Angeles. The new ...

read more →

Aquaterra Energy Expands in Australia

Aquaterra Energy has expanded its presence in the Australasia region with the opening of its first engineering ...

read more →

HB Rentals Accommodation for Subsea Support Vessel

Offshore accommodation specialist HB Rentals has secured a rental contract worth in excess of seven figures for the ...

read more →

Hawaiki Signs Up Trustpower

Hawaiki Submarine Cable has signed an agreement to provide New Zealand’s ISP Trustpower with significant capacity ...

read more →

Ashtead Expands with New Houston Base

Ashtead Technology has completed its $2-million investment in a new Houston facility as part of its ongoing ...

read more →

SubConn Expands Production Capacity

SubConn, in collaboration with MacArtney, has invested in expanding its production facilities. The company has ...

read more →

Ashtead Expands in USA with Aqua-Tech Solutions Acquisition

Ashtead Technology has acquired Louisiana based subsea equipment rental and cutting services specialist, Aqua-Tech ...

read more →

Hawaiki Adds Seattle PoP

Hawaiki Submarine Cable has extended its US presence from Hillsboro, OR to the Westin Building Exchange (WBX) ...

read more →