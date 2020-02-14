LNG Teamup for Newbuild Research Vessel Atair

LNG supplier Nauticor and Fassmer are cooperating on newbuilding and retrofitting projects for ships with LNG engines.

The first project to be conducted under the new cooperation was the commissioning and initial LNG bunkering of the research vessel “Atair” at the Fassmer shipyard.

Fassmer was awarded the contract to build the new sea surveying, wreck search and research vessel for the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH).

The vessel is supposed to enter service in 2020 and will replace the previous ship with that name. The team of Nauticor was responsible for purchasing and transporting the LNG for the initial bunkering and supported Fassmer in the execution of the operation. Furthermore, Nauticor will ensure the supply of LNG throughout the whole LNG trial period.

Fassmer’ s head of project, Christian Schmidt, stated: “As one of the few shipyards in Europe with experience in constructing of LNG-fuelled vessels, we notice a rising interest in newbuilds and retrofits equipped with environmentally-friendly propulsion. Due to the successful cooperation with Nauticor we have been able to prepare and conduct the LNG bunkering efficiently and safely.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Belgica Makes a Splash

Oceanographic research vessel Belgica has been officially launched at Freire shipyard in Vigo. Belgica is the ...

read more →

Myklebust Wins New Sølvtrans Contract

The Myklebust shipyard in Gursken has signed its fourth wellboat contract with Sølvtrans Rederi in Ålesund. The ...

read more →

Spanish Shipyard to Build New Vessel for Marine Institute

Spanish shipyard, Astilleros Armon Vigo, has secured a contract from the Marine Institute in Galway for the ...

read more →

MacArtney's Integrated System Solution for Research Vessel

MacArtney has supplied an integrated system solution for the new Swedish research vessel, the R/V Svea. MacArtney ...

read more →

Scantrol Supplies Control Systems for R/V Svea

Scantrol has recently delivered a complete package of control systems to the new Swedish oceangoing research vessel ...

read more →

Helix Bags Q7000 Contract in Nigeria

Helix Energy Solutions Group has entered into a contract for its newbuild semi-submersible well intervention ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Sea Asia 2021

he conference features an extensive gathering of industry heavyweights and high-profile international speakers sharing thought leadership…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

KCS Takes Delivery of Cable Laying Newbuild

Colombo Dockyard has delivered the cable laying vessel built for Kokusai Cable Ship (KCS) Japan. This is the ...

read more →

Hydroniq Cooling System for Prysmian Newbuild

Norwegian VARD has contracted Hydroniq Coolers to deliver a hull-integrated seawater cooling system for a cable ...

read more →

China's Vessel Starts Research Mission in Mariana Trench

China’s research vessel KEXUE has started a 20-day long survey over a series of seamounts in the south of the ...

read more →

Damen Starts Construction of De Beers Marine's New Vessel

Damen Shipyards Group and De Beers Marine Namibia have marked the beginning of construction on a new offshore ...

read more →

Kongsberg to Equip New Belgian Research Vessel

Kongsberg Maritime will deliver an integrated suite of subsea technology to a new Belgian research vessel, under ...

read more →

TechnipFMC Adds New Dive Support Vessel to Its Fleet

TechnipFMC has added a newbuild diving support vessel, the Deep Discoverer, to its fleet of subsea pipelay, diving ...

read more →

AML Delivers MVP for New Swedish Research Vessel

AML Oceanographic has supplied a Moving Vessel Profiler (MVP) for the new Swedish research vessel ‘RV ...

read more →

DOF-TechnipFMC New Vessel Starts Petrobras Contract

Brazilian-flagged flexible lay and construction vessel, Skandi Olinda, owned by the 50-50 joint venture formed ...

read more →

Maersk Supply Service Finalizes Fleet Renewal Programme

Maersk Supply Service has completed the Fleet Renewal Programme, with ten newbuild vessels delivered and 23 vessels ...

read more →