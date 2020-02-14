LNG Teamup for Newbuild Research Vessel Atair

LNG supplier Nauticor and Fassmer are cooperating on newbuilding and retrofitting projects for ships with LNG engines.

The first project to be conducted under the new cooperation was the commissioning and initial LNG bunkering of the research vessel “Atair” at the Fassmer shipyard.

Fassmer was awarded the contract to build the new sea surveying, wreck search and research vessel for the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH).

The vessel is supposed to enter service in 2020 and will replace the previous ship with that name. The team of Nauticor was responsible for purchasing and transporting the LNG for the initial bunkering and supported Fassmer in the execution of the operation. Furthermore, Nauticor will ensure the supply of LNG throughout the whole LNG trial period.

Fassmer’ s head of project, Christian Schmidt, stated: “As one of the few shipyards in Europe with experience in constructing of LNG-fuelled vessels, we notice a rising interest in newbuilds and retrofits equipped with environmentally-friendly propulsion. Due to the successful cooperation with Nauticor we have been able to prepare and conduct the LNG bunkering efficiently and safely.”