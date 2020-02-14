New Set of Schottel Propellers for Van Ooord’s Bravenes

The subsea rock installation vessel Bravenes’ propulsion system will be expanded by a second set of propellers from Schottel.

The vessel, built in 2017 for Van Oord, will be more flexible in its range of applications following the propulsion upgrade.

Originally already equipped with two Schottel Rudderpropellers type SRP 730 FP, the propulsion system will be expanded by a second set of propellers with ProAnode and high-efficiency nozzles type SDV45.

“With small installation effort, the vessel can thus reach higher speeds, reduce fuel consumption and generally operate even more efficiently,” Schottel said in a social media update.

The Bravenes vessel, with a length of 154 meters, and a beam of 28 meters, is suitable for installing a wide range of rock sizes.

Bravenes is equipped to perform three different types of rock installation, namely the fallpipe through the moon pool, a fallpipe over the side, or a tremie pipe over the side.