TenneT Looks for Kaskasi II and Gode Wind 3 Grid Link Supplier

Transmission system operator TenneT is looking to construct 2 AC grid connection systems to link the offshore wind farms Kaskasi II and Gode Wind 3 to the associated HVDC sea stations.

The tender call has been issued for all works from design to manufacturing, delivery and installation up to operational commissioning of transmission of electrical energy from the grid connection points at the HVDC offshore station to the AC grid connection points on the OWF (Offshore Wind Farm) station.

The delivery includes among others AC subsea cable, AC platform cable, fibre optic cable and all systems, auxiliary facilities and components required at the offshore wind farm.

With the Kaskasi II project, TenneT is planning to install a three-phase electric power connection in North Sea Cluster 4. The three-phase electric power generated by the Kaskasi II offshore wind farm is to be transported to the HelWin beta HVDC sea station with 2 AC subsea cables.

With the Gode Wind 3 project, the client is planning to install a three-phase electric power connection in North Sea Cluster 3. The three-phase electric power generated in the Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farm is to be transported to the DolWin kappa offshore converter platform with an AC subsea cable.

Tennet expects receipt of tenders or requests to participate by March 12, 2020.