Crondall Beefs Up Subsea Pipeline Expertise

Floating production and subsea specialist Crondall Energy is growing its subsea pipelines team with the appointment of Katya Murray who joins as a senior consultant.

Murray has years of experience working within multi-disciplinary Energy Consultancies, Design Offices and Operator environments in different countries including Russia, UK and the Middle East.

She also has expertise in field development covering conceptual design, pre-FEED development, Due-Diligence, cost estimation and economic analysis/screening.

Crondall’s subsea group provides specialist pipeline engineering services including field development engineering, technical consulting, business consulting and technology development.

Stephen Booth, managing director, said: “We are delighted to welcome Katya. Her broad experience fits neatly into our concept development team and allows us to continue our strategy of offering our clients a broader, more integrated, field development service.

