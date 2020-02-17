Hiretech Strengthens Subsea Capacity

Aberdeenshire based equipment rental specialists Hiretech has invested in personnel and equipment to enhance its capabilities and offerings in the subsea and decommissioning sectors.

Duncan Duthie has recently joined the firm as business development manager for Subsea and Decommissioning rentals.

Commenting on his new role, Duthie said, “I am delighted to be joining Hiretech during a sustained period of growth and investment. Working with clients within the subsea sector is not new to the business, strong relationships already exist, therefore the foundations are in place to allow further development of the subsea capabilities and continued growth. The opportunity to work within an organisation with unequalled levels of knowledge and capability is one I am very much looking forward to.”

Hiretech has also invested to enhance its rental offering through the purchase of two shears with subsea, back deck and onshore cutting capabilities. With the existing equipment range in place to support subsea cutting, the shears provide valuable assets to enhance the company’s capabilities in supporting heavy duty cutting operations.

Over the past two years, the company has invested over £3 million in its rental equipment fleet to ensure its offerings continue to meet evolving and demanding industry requirements.

Keith Mackie, managing director at Hiretech, said: “We are committed to continuing investment in new product lines throughout 2020 as we strive to support our clients during changing project requirements. We want to remain at the forefront of the industry through the provision of reliable equipment developed and supported by a team of experienced and knowledgeable personnel. This latest investment allows us to offer an expanded service to our clients.”