IKM Production Technology Nets CNOOC Contract

IKM Production Technology UK, a newly-formed division of the IKM Group, has secured a 12-month contract to support CNOOC Petroleum Europe with the provision of slops treatment services.

Andy McLarney, director of IKM Production Technology said: “We are delighted to herald the launch of IKM Production Technology UK with this contract award.

“The establishment of our UK facility represents a key component of our on-going internationalization strategy, and we look forward to accelerating the growth of IKM Production Technology UK over the coming months.”

The Aberdeen-based entity will reflect its parent company’s recent focus upon drilling waste management, in particular the on-site treatment of waste on offshore installations and FPSOs.

