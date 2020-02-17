LMS and WFS Partner on Subsea Innovation

Aberdeen-based Load Monitoring Systems (LMS) and Edinburgh-based WFS Technologies (WFS) have teamed up to drive growth and innovation in the subsea sector.

Thanks to a recently signed agreement, WFS has upgraded its range of Seatooth SmartShackles with LMS shackles to deliver a range of wireless load monitoring solutions for the subsea market.

The relationship between the two companies combines LMS’s subsea load measurement and monitoring equipment with WFS’s subsea communications products to create intelligent Subsea measurement and monitoring solutions.

The partnership is already bearing fruit, with the design and build process underway on a project with a North Sea operator, set to be delivered early March 2020.

Kirk Anderson, LMS managing director, said: “We have been looking for a quality subsea communications solution for some time and it was vital to find the right partner. We are therefore delighted to be working with such an established, reputable organisation as WFS, our combined specialist knowledge will benefit not only our businesses, but also the wider Subsea industry with the introduction of a new innovative technology.

“The importance of creating strong alliances to drive mutual growth cannot be underestimated and this union is an excellent illustration of the possibilities which exist. With proven technical capabilities and a like-minded approach, we look forward to a promising future working with WFS.”

Brendan Hyland of WFS added: “WFS is delighted to be working with LMS to deliver Seatooth SmartShackles to the energy, aquaculture and marine mooring markets. The Seatooth SmartShackle is another example of how a Subsea IOT wireless system can deliver cost and time benefit to subsea operators.”