Magseis Fairfield Boosts Nodes Sale in Asia

Z100; Photo: Magseis Fairfield

Magseis Fairfield has signed a system sales contract for delivery of Z100 nodes to an undisclosed client in Asia.

The delivery complements the client’s existing Z100 system and should enhance its ability to execute large scale transition zone and shallow water ocean bottom node surveys, Magseis Fairfield said.

“While our current operations are focused on deep-water surveys, this award goes to show that we also offer competitive node systems for shallow-water surveys through our technology sales and lease business,” says Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield CEO.

The contract will be filled with an immediate shipment of the first half of the total volume of nodes from inventory, and through delivery of the second half of total volume from new-built nodes in the second quarter 2020.

“This is a profitable addition to our near-term backlog. It remains a top priority for us to continue to rebuild the backlog with healthy projects in all four of our business lines; Data Acquisition, Reservoir Monitoring/Source, Technology sales and lease, and Multi-Client services,” adds Hooijkaas.

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

2020 MCEDD

The MCE Deepwater Development (MCEDD 2020) is a conference and exhibition dedicated to the critical…

read more >

Submarine Networks EMEA 2020

Submarine Networks World Europe brings together the executives developing the strategy…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

