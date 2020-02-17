Manatua Cable Lay Ops Wrap Up

Telecommunications executives from the four partner organisations behind the Manatua – One Polynesia Cable have confirmed that the cable lay operations were successfully completed in January 2020.

In an operation lasting more than 50 days, cable ship SubCom Reliance’s team placed the 3600-kilometer cable on the seabed of the South Pacific.

Starting in Apia, Samoa, further cable landings in Niue, Rarotonga and Aitutaki in the Cook Islands, and Bora Bora and Tahiti in French Polynesia, were successfully completed from November 2019 through to January 2020.

At times more than 100 people on land and at sea, including many local contractors, worked to bring each cable landing ashore. The arrival of the cable in each location was met with traditional Polynesian celebrations and blessings.

The new optical fibre submarine cable now spans the South Pacific and will transform speed, capacity, resilience and affordability.

Manatua is the first submarine cable to connect Niue and also the Cook Islands.

Manatua is a collaboration initiated in April 2017 with the signing of an international treaty by the President of French Polynesia, the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, the Prime Minister of the Independent State of Samoa, and the Premier of the Government of Niue.

Manatua Consortium executives from Office des Postes et Télécommunications (OPT) in French Polynesia, Avaroa Cable Limited (ACL) in the Cook Islands, Telecom Niue Limited (TNL) in Niue, and Samoa Submarine Cable Company (SSCC) in Samoa, met in Auckland, New Zealand this week. The consortium reviewed engineering reports from the completed work to ensure stringent quality standards had been met before giving approval to move to the next stage of work.

The focus of the project will now shift to completing the integration of the six cable landing stations, and commissioning and testing of the Manatua cable network.

Once operational, the Manatua cable is designed to provide service for at least 25 years.

