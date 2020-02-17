NIST Names NUWC Division Newport’s USRD Designated Institute

Photo: NUWC

Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Underwater Sound Reference Division (USRD) has recently been named an official Designated Institute (DI) for “Acoustics: Sound in Water” by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). 

This will formally designate NUWC Division Newport’s Underwater Sound Reference Division as the NIST measurement facility for underwater metrology,” technical director Ron Vien said. “The team has been working on this for years, overcoming a number of technical hurdles in order to complete this initiative. This is a huge accomplishment. When we participate at international metrology standards meetings we represent the United States. This is great news.”

USRD branch head Dr. Victor Évora added: “I’m just so proud of the USRD team for all its efforts. It’s quite an accomplishment and, for sure, it was a team effort. This recognition is very significant. USRD has been a national asset in the area of underwater sound for many decades.”

Division Newport’s USRD is the first DI to be recognized by NIST, NUWC noted.

“The end result of this effort is that for the first time the United States has national measurement standards for sound in water. We haven’t had that before,” Dr. Steven Crocker, USRD chief metrologist, said. “We’ve made these kinds of measurements in water at USRD for 40 or 50 years, but the metrological foundation and the traceability that goes along with that for every other measurement in the country — voltage, mass, length — has never existed for sound in water. Now, it does.”

The NIST designation will provide more opportunities for collaboration between Division Newport, academia and industry.

This new designation also will help Division Newport achieve its goal of equipping the warfighters with the tools they need.

This directly has a positive impact on fleet sensors and sonar systems, next generation capabilities and everything that we do here for the Navy,Tony Paolero, head of Division Newport’s Undersea Sensors and Arrays Division, said. “Submarines and surface ship sensors and arrays that we acoustically characterize rely on testing that needs to be both accurate and precise to keep us competitive. This outstanding efforts by this team has gotten us to a level at which we need to be to expand the advantage.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Unique Group Adds Marine Division of Western Advance

Subsea and offshore solutions provider, Unique Group has acquired Australian company Western Advance’s Marine ...

read more →

OTAQ Adds Marinesense

UK-based marine technology group OTAQ has completed the acquisition of Marinesense. Marinesense is the ...

read more →

Spanish Shipyard to Build New Vessel for Marine Institute

Spanish shipyard, Astilleros Armon Vigo, has secured a contract from the Marine Institute in Galway for the ...

read more →

Andersen to Quit as NKT CFO

Cable specialist NKT said that its chief financial officer Roland M. Andersen has decided to resign. According to ...

read more →

Motive Offshore Rolls Out Flexibles Unit with Pumptech Buy

Motive Offshore has launched a new Flexibles division with the completion of acquisition of Stavanger-based ...

read more →

Xodus Adds Two Recruits to Its Environment Division

Xodus Group is set to almost double its global environment division with recent appointment of two new recruits in ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

2020 MCEDD

The MCE Deepwater Development (MCEDD 2020) is a conference and exhibition dedicated to the critical…

read more >

Submarine Networks EMEA 2020

Submarine Networks World Europe brings together the executives developing the strategy…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Saildrone USV Crosses Atlantic Ocean East-To-West

After setting the record for the fastest unmanned Atlantic crossing, Saildrone USV SD 1021 has completed the return ...

read more →

Seabird Names New Chairman of the Board

Seabird Exploration’s board of directors has appointed Ståle Rodahl as chairman of the board. The appointment ...

read more →

DeepOcean UK to Split Cables and Trenching Units

DeepOcean said it intents to split DeepOcean UK into two entities, creating DeepOcean Subsea Cables and a new ...

read more →

The First USV Pilot Technique Competition Held in Zhuhai

The first USV Pilot Technique Competition was recently carried out in Xiangshan Marine Technology Bay in Zhuhai, ...

read more →

Global Energy Group Delivers BP Schiehallion Manifold

Global Energy Group’s North Fabrication division has completed and handed over the Schiehallion central ...

read more →

Xodus Adds Principal Consultant to Its Renewables Team

Xodus Group has added a new principal consultant to strengthen its renewables team as the company sets its sights ...

read more →

ZTT Delivers 500kV AC Subsea Cable Project

Recently, ZTT Submarine Cable (ZTTSC) completed the factory test and delivery of 500kV AC submarine cable for the ...

read more →

Former BP Member Joins XWells as Head of Solutions Division

XWells Energy has appointed Kenny Gray, former BP regional subsea manager, Africa, as a head of Solutions Division. ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (March 18 – ...

read more →