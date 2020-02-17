Seatronics Expands Portfolio with Miros Wave Monitoring Solutions

Seatronics, an Acteon company, has established a new distribution agreement with Miros, provider of wave and current data to the maritime industry, to introduce their range of radar-based solutions to the Seatronics global rental pool.

The Miros product range includes the likes of the RangeFinder and WaveFinder. These sensors are purpose built for accurate wave measurements from fixed and floating installations, respectively.

In addition, Miros’ flagship, the Wave & Current Radar, is a remote sensor for the measurement of directional wave spectra and surface currents. The Miros Wave & Current Radar calibrates automatically, eliminating the need for any reference equipment.

Brett Laurenson, Head of Business Development – Europe & Africa, Seatronics, said: “We are delighted to be working with Miros to add their trusted and reliable wave monitoring solutions to our global rental fleet. Seatronics remain dedicated to providing our clients with new and innovative time efficient solutions which also contribute to enhanced safety and performance.”

Hildur Smaradottir, chief commercial officer, Miros added: “Miros is very enthusiastic to join forces with Seatronics and to provide their customers with modern technology which gives accurate sea state measurements while allowing them easy access to digital data.”