Carnarvon Gets Preliminary 3D Seismic Data over Dorado

Carnarvon Petroleum has received the first preliminary data set from the 2019 Keraudren 3D seismic survey.

The interpretation of the dataset is currently underway.

Early indications show that the Keraudren 3D has achieved the objective of providing superior quality data over Dorado, and that this will be important for better defining the development of Dorado, and establishing exploration drilling targets in the survey area.

Further processing of the Keraudren 3D will occur throughout the year with the final data set due late in 2020.

The work is progressing towards starting the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) phase. The new 3D seismic data was acquired to support the subsurface work within this scope, most particularly around the positioning and configuration of wells for future production operations.

The data acquisition area was also extended to include a number of previously identified near field exploration prospects and leads.

Carnarvon’s managing director and chief executive officer, Adrian Cook said: “I’m pleased to report that the new seismic data has delivered significant improvement in data quality over the
Dorado development area and surrounding near field opportunities. The seismic interpretation work is now underway for both development and exploration purposes and I’m looking forward to providing further updates as this work matures.”

The Keraudren 3D seismic was acquired across a portion of WA-437-P (Carnarvon 20% interest) and WA-438-P (Carnarvon 30% interest).

