FMS Makes Two Senior Appointments

First Marine Solutions (FMS), an Aberdeen based mooring services provider, has appointed Darren Rendall and Marc Petty as technical director and marine manager, respectively.

This announcement follows the recent contract award to provide mooring equipment for BP within the North Sea.

Darren Rendall joins FMS with over 20 years’ managerial and practical experience in the marine and offshore sectors, having most recently managed InterMoor’s marine department, where he was instrumental in developing and driving the company’s strategic plans.

As marine manager, Marc Petty brings a wealth of experience having previously held roles within KCA Deutag and InterMoor. Most recently, during his time at Maritime Assurance and Consulting (MAC) he was the lead figure in developing rig moving and mooring installation services to widen the company’s service offering.

FMS managing director, Steven Brown, said: “Both Darren and Marc’s appointments are a fantastic boost for our growing team – I am confident their wealth of experience within the marine and mooring sector will help ensure the success of our marine and engineering service within FMS. We have had a fantastic year, with a number of strategic contract awards, and I look forward to Darren and Marc supporting the development of this service.”