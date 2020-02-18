Huawei Marine to Build New Maldives-Sri Lanka Submarine Cable

Huawei Marine Networks (HMN) has received a contract to construct the new Maldives Sri Lanka Cable system (MSC).

The new submarine cable system will facilitate a direct connection between the Maldives and Sri Lanka increasing regional capacity and network diversity.

MSC is a four fiber pairs system, equipped with HMN high-output titanium housing repeaters to achieve span length over 130k, and will be ready for service by year-end 2020 with the delivery period less than 11 months.

The consortium of investors include Ooredoo Maldives (Ooredoo Maldives), Dhivehi Raajjeyge Gulhun (Dhiraagu) and Dialog Axiata (Dialog).

“We are pleased to be working again with our partners to deliver fast, reliable telecommunications infrastructure to further promote economic development and satisfy the growing demand for connectivity in this important region,” said Mike Constable, Huawei Marine’s chief executive.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Fugro Gets $40M from Global Marine Group Sale

Fugro is set to cash in close to USD 40 million from the sale of Global Marine Group (GMG) through its ownership of ...

read more →

JFLCO Snaps Up Global Marine Group

Global Marine Holdings, in which HC2 holds an approximate 73% equity interest, has entered into a definitive ...

read more →

ASN to Build Barossa Subsea Fibre-Optic Network

Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) has been awarded a contract by Vocus for fibre-optic cable manufacture and marine ...

read more →

Vocus Wins Barossa Subsea Cable Deal

Australia-based telco operator Vocus has entered a contract with the Barossa Joint Venture to build, operate and ...

read more →

Fugro Cashes In on Huawei Marine Networks Stake Sale

Fugro will be able to monetise part of its non-core interest in Global Marine Group (GMG), following the stake sale ...

read more →

Global Marine Group Sells Its Stake in Huawei Marine Networks

Global Marine Group, a HC2 Holdings’ Marine Services Segment, has agreed to sell its stake in Huawei Marine ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

20th Annual Subsea Tieback Forum & Exhibition

Subsea Tieback’s firm foundation is its conference program.

read more >

Submarine Networks EMEA 2020

Submarine Networks World Europe brings together the executives developing the strategy…

read more >

Tech20: Subsea Robots

Tech20 features world-leading experts, exploring the latest tech trends, asking big questions and sharing big ideas…

read more >

HMN's Unrepeatered Transmission Trial Sets New Length Record

Huawei Marine Networks (HMN) said it has achieved the longest ever 200G unrepeatered transmission trial over ...

read more →

LS Cable Scoops Up Another Cable Order in Taiwan

LS Cable said it has signed a contract with Jan De Nul, to supply about 130 kilometers of submarine cable for the ...

read more →

Allseas Buys Dutch OTEC Firm

Swiss marine contractor Allseas has acquired Bluerise, a specialist developer of Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion ...

read more →

ASN Kicks Off EllaLink Marine Route Survey

Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) has finalized the cable route study and mobilized the marine survey vessel for the ...

read more →

ZTT Delivers 500kV AC Subsea Cable Project

Recently, ZTT Submarine Cable (ZTTSC) completed the factory test and delivery of 500kV AC submarine cable for the ...

read more →

Google Links US and Chile via Curie Subsea Cable

Alphabet Inc. (Google) has delivered a 10,000 kilometer long subsea link between Los Angeles in the US and ...

read more →

Naval Group Inks Submarine Design Contract in Australia

Naval Group has, under the Future Submarine Program, signed the first phase of the Submarine Design Contract. The ...

read more →

DataCo Completes Kumul Submarine Cable System 2

PNG DataCo (DataCo) has completed the second, out of three systems of the Kumul submarine cable network. The System ...

read more →

NEC Submarine Cable to Connect Okinawa and Kagoshima

NEC Corporation has secured a contract by Okinawa Cellular Telephone Company to design, engineer, supply, install, ...

read more →