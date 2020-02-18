Huawei Marine to Build New Maldives-Sri Lanka Submarine Cable

Huawei Marine Networks (HMN) has received a contract to construct the new Maldives Sri Lanka Cable system (MSC).

The new submarine cable system will facilitate a direct connection between the Maldives and Sri Lanka increasing regional capacity and network diversity.

MSC is a four fiber pairs system, equipped with HMN high-output titanium housing repeaters to achieve span length over 130k, and will be ready for service by year-end 2020 with the delivery period less than 11 months.

The consortium of investors include Ooredoo Maldives (Ooredoo Maldives), Dhivehi Raajjeyge Gulhun (Dhiraagu) and Dialog Axiata (Dialog).

“We are pleased to be working again with our partners to deliver fast, reliable telecommunications infrastructure to further promote economic development and satisfy the growing demand for connectivity in this important region,” said Mike Constable, Huawei Marine’s chief executive.