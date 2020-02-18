JFMS Names Simon R. James Head of Subsea Operations

James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS) has appointed Simon R. James as its new Subsea Operations Director, effective February 2020.

James joins with more than 25 years of experience in the marine, offshore and subsea service sectors, having held director-level roles at DeepOcean, Fugro and Iremis.

Barry Jennings, managing director at James Fisher Marine Services, said: “With a strong track record, Simon brings a wealth of insight, knowledge and experience across the sectors service. He is a proven leader and has been responsible for managing projects, operations and businesses safely and efficiently. He’s a great addition to the Fisher family and will help guide us along an exciting, yet challenging, journey ahead.”

Most recently, James held the position of director of operations at EM&I Group where he improved effectiveness and drove efficiency across operations in the Americas, Africa, Canada and Southeast Asia.

Simon R. James said: “I’m pleased to be joining James Fisher Marine Services, an organisation with a rich maritime heritage and an excellent reputation in both the oil and gas and renewables industry. Most of all, I’m looking forward to working with a fantastic team of people that’s committed to helping customers, and partners, across these markets to overcome many challenges and realise their ambitions.”