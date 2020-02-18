JFMS Names Simon R. James Head of Subsea Operations

James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS) has appointed Simon R. James as its new Subsea Operations Director, effective February 2020.

James joins with more than 25 years of experience in the marine, offshore and subsea service sectors, having held director-level roles at DeepOcean, Fugro and Iremis.

Barry Jennings, managing director at James Fisher Marine Services, said: “With a strong track record, Simon brings a wealth of insight, knowledge and experience across the sectors service. He is a proven leader and has been responsible for managing projects, operations and businesses safely and efficiently. He’s a great addition to the Fisher family and will help guide us along an exciting, yet challenging, journey ahead.”

Most recently, James held the position of director of operations at EM&I Group where he improved effectiveness and drove efficiency across operations in the Americas, Africa, Canada and Southeast Asia.

Simon R. James said: “I’m pleased to be joining James Fisher Marine Services, an organisation with a rich maritime heritage and an excellent reputation in both the oil and gas and renewables industry. Most of all, I’m looking forward to working with a fantastic team of people that’s committed to helping customers, and partners, across these markets to overcome many challenges and realise their ambitions.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

JFMS Partners with Big Blue Ocean Cleanup

James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS) has teamed up with Big Blue Ocean Cleanup, an international ocean conservation ...

read more →

Pang Brothers to Lead Pacific Radiance

Offshore vessel operator and subsea services provider Pacific Radiance has appointed James Pang and Anthony Pang to ...

read more →

Schlumberger CFO to Step Down

Schlumberger has said that Simon Ayat, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will step down from ...

read more →

JFMS Director Re-Elected to EEEGR Board

The trade body that has been representing the energy sector and its supply chain in the East of England for almost ...

read more →

Better Risk Provides Triton Knoll UXO Support

UK-based Better Risk has been contracted to provide specialist unexploded ordnance (UXO) risk management support ...

read more →

JFMS Wraps Up Another IMR Campaign for Premier

James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS) has completed a second inspection, repair and maintenance campaign for Premier ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

20th Annual Subsea Tieback Forum & Exhibition

Subsea Tieback’s firm foundation is its conference program.

read more >

Submarine Networks EMEA 2020

Submarine Networks World Europe brings together the executives developing the strategy…

read more >

Tech20: Subsea Robots

Tech20 features world-leading experts, exploring the latest tech trends, asking big questions and sharing big ideas…

read more >

James Fisher Marine Services Adds Survey & UXO Manager

James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS) has appointed Dr Jennie Kevis-Stirling as its survey & UXO manager. Taking ...

read more →

James Fisher Acquires Brazilian Continental

James Fisher and Sons has acquired 60% of the share capital of Continental Participação E Administração, the ...

read more →

James Fisher and Sons Gets More Work in Renewables Sector

James Fisher and Sons has recently secured a number of contracts in the offshore renewable energy sector with a ...

read more →

JFMS Wraps Up Black Sea Survey for Lukoil

James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS) has completed deep-towed subsea survey project for Lukoil in waters proven to ...

read more →

James Fisher and Sons Announces New CEO

James Fisher and Sons said that Eoghan O’Lionaird will be appointed to the board with effect from 1 September ...

read more →

i-Tech 7 Names New Business Development Manager

i-Tech 7, Subsea 7’s Life of Field business unit, has appointed Craig Roberts as a new regional business ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (March 18 – ...

read more →

James Fisher Marine Services Set for Triton Knoll Work

UK firm James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS) has been awarded a contract by innogy to begin offshore site ...

read more →

i-Tech 7 Names Regional Director for Asia-Pacific

i-Tech 7, Subsea 7’s Life of Field business unit, has appointed Simon Hird as a new regional director in the ...

read more →