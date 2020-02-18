More Work for Saga Subsea HR & Cable Units

Saga Subsea said that its Human Resource Department together with Subsea Cable Department have been awarded a new contract for one of its main clients.

Under the contract, Saga Subsea will supply 25 operators for an ongoing subsea cable project.

The work is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2020.

To remind, the company’s subsea cable department was awarded a contract by Nexans Norway in August last year for the work to be conducted in the Suldal area for the North Sea Link interconnector project (NSL).

Most of the work for is to be conducted Q1-Q3 2020, where some planning and preparations started in Q4 2019.