N-Sea Inks Royal Netherlands Navy Deal

Subsea services specialist N-Sea said it has been awarded a contract by the Royal Netherlands Navy.

N-Sea will be working with the Navy on mine countermeasure activity, development and training.

The work will carried out in preparation for the implementation of the newbuild mine countermeasures vessels.

DOF Subsea has been awarded a contract for the vessel Geosea, which is set to arrive at Port of Den Helder shortly, and should act as the facilitating platform for the next 5 years.