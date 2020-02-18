NG Endurance Wraps Up Sea Trials

National Geographic Endurance being tested in the Norwegian fjords; Photo: Ulstein

Lindblad Expeditions’ first polar newbuild, designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions, National Geographic (NG) Endurance has completed sea trials carried out over the weekend.

The polar vessel is soon to return to the shipyard, Ulstein Verft, for the final construction phase before setting off to explore the Arctic.

The sea trials included exercises of the propulsion and navigation systems and emergency manoeuvres such as a live test of the Safe Return To Port system.

During the sea trial, people from several disciplines in Ulstein such as design, engineering and project management, have worked together with the site team and captains of Lindblad Expeditions. In the concluding part of the sea trial, the ship owner crew will have ample time to operate the vessel alone.

The ship is built at Ulstein Verft and is scheduled for delivery in Q1 2020, with an option for two additional ships to be delivered in subsequent years.

The ship’s complement of expedition tools for exploration will include kayaks, cross-country skis, a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), hydrophones, a video microscope, underwater video cameras, a helicopter landing platform, and more.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

New Long-Endurance Underwater Navigation Standards Set

New standards in long-endurance underwater navigation and automated subsea positioning have been set following the ...

read more →

Ocean Infinity Boosts Its AUV Fleet Power

Ocean Infinity, in partnership with Kraken Robotics, has reached what it calls a significant milestone in battery ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (October 07 – ...

read more →

Forum Wraps Up eROV Trials

Forum Subsea Technologies’ latest remotely operated vehicle (ROV), the XLe Spirit, has completed sea trials in ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (August 26 – ...

read more →

Helix' Q7000 Begins DP Trials in Singapore

Helix Energy Solutions’ newbuild semi-submersible well intervention vessel, the Q7000, has started DP trials ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

20th Annual Subsea Tieback Forum & Exhibition

Subsea Tieback’s firm foundation is its conference program.

read more >

Submarine Networks EMEA 2020

Submarine Networks World Europe brings together the executives developing the strategy…

read more >

Tech20: Subsea Robots

Tech20 features world-leading experts, exploring the latest tech trends, asking big questions and sharing big ideas…

read more >

NOC Wraps Up Autosub Loch Ness Trials

The latest Autosub Long Range (ALR) vehicles being developed by the National Oceanography Centre have completed ...

read more →

Saipem and SEKO Collaborate on New Subsea Metering Pump

Saipem and SEKO have signed a collaboration agreement aimed at the design and industrialization of an innovative ...

read more →

NOC Completes ALR1500 Portland Harbour Trials

National Oceanography Centre’s (NOC) latest Autosub Long Range (ALR) vehicle has completed its first live ...

read more →

JFD Wraps Up Subsea Mating Trials on Indian Navy's 2nd DSRV

JFD has completed critical subsea mating exercises, marking a key milestone in the sea acceptance trials of the ...

read more →

L3's Iver4 UUV Completes San Diego Bay Mission

L3 Technologies’ Iver4 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) has completed a mission lasting more than 14 hours ...

read more →

IMCA Opens Application for DP Practitioner Accreditation

International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has opened the application process for the DP Practitioner ...

read more →

IMCA Opens DP Practitioner Accreditation Scheme Applications

International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) will open application process for its DP Practitioner ...

read more →

AutoNaut to Launch New Communications Hub USV

AutoNaut will launch its new 3.5 Comms Hub product, designed for deployment as a long-duration surface gateway, at ...

read more →

US Navy Wraps Up Mine-Hunting Sonar Developmental Trials

The US Navy has completed developmental testing for the AN/AQS-20C mine-hunting sonar system at Naval Surface ...

read more →