NG Endurance Wraps Up Sea Trials

zoom National Geographic Endurance being tested in the Norwegian fjords; Photo: Ulstein

Lindblad Expeditions’ first polar newbuild, designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions, National Geographic (NG) Endurance has completed sea trials carried out over the weekend.

The polar vessel is soon to return to the shipyard, Ulstein Verft, for the final construction phase before setting off to explore the Arctic.

The sea trials included exercises of the propulsion and navigation systems and emergency manoeuvres such as a live test of the Safe Return To Port system.

During the sea trial, people from several disciplines in Ulstein such as design, engineering and project management, have worked together with the site team and captains of Lindblad Expeditions. In the concluding part of the sea trial, the ship owner crew will have ample time to operate the vessel alone.

The ship is built at Ulstein Verft and is scheduled for delivery in Q1 2020, with an option for two additional ships to be delivered in subsequent years.

The ship’s complement of expedition tools for exploration will include kayaks, cross-country skis, a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), hydrophones, a video microscope, underwater video cameras, a helicopter landing platform, and more.