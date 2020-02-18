Petrofac Lands Dalma Deal

Petrofac has won two contracts, worth approximately $1.65 billion, with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in the United Arab Emirates for Dalma Gas Development Project.

The work scope encompasses offshore packages at Arzanah island and surrounding offshore fields, located around 140 kilometers off the north-west coast of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The first package, valued at $1.065 billion, is for gas processing facilities at Arzanah island. Under the terms of the 33-month lump-sum contract awarded to Petrofac, the scope of work includes inlet facilities with gas processing and compression units, power generation units, utilities and other associated infrastructure.

The second package,valued at $591 million, is related to offshore work and involves Petrofac leading a joint venture with Sapura Energy.

Under the terms of the 30-month lump-sum contract, the scope of work includes three new well-head platforms, removal and replacement of an existing topside, new pipelines, subsea umbilicals, composite and fibre optic cables.

