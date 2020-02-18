PGS to Optimize Fleet with Cognite

Seismic contractor Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) has entered into an agreement with Cognite to reduce vessel operating costs and improve efficiency.

In cooperation with Cognite, PGS has launched two digitalization workstreams aiming at improving fleet performance; refining approaches to optimize fuel consumption and reducing maintenance cost by actively monitoring equipment via contextualized data.

“As part of our digital transformation journey we are partnering with Cognite in order to extract the full value of our vessel operations and assets. The use of data to drive decision making and reduce costs will be important for us to leverage our fleet productivity and technology,” says Rob Adams, EVP Operations in PGS.

Both projects will leverage Cognite Data Fusion’s core technology to extract data from different source systems, making different types of data related to one piece of equipment easily accessible within a single interface.