RMEC Beefs Up Test Bay Facilities and Creates New Jobs

Oilfield services firm RMEC has invested a six-figure sum in its on-site test bay facilities to maximise demand for its maintenance services as well as support the recertification of its equipment rental fleet.

It has also employed two new support staff taking its total headcount to 43.

The firm has shown further commitment to its workforce’s development by enrolling 16 mechanical and pressure control engineers onto the British Fluid Power Association’s (BFPA) industry-standard training programme.

The company has installed a surface-mounted test bay for hydrostatic and high-pressure gas testing. The new 6m x 6m x 2.5m bay can verify oilfield equipment up to 22,500psi.

The tank has been designed to complement the firm’s existing sunken testing pool. The original 8m x 2m x 2.5m bay has also been refurbished as part of the investment.

The facility now allows two assessments to be run simultaneously when required, and concurrent hydrostatic and gas pressure testing of oilfield equipment to be carried out more efficiently.

Included in the improvements, RMEC has incorporated a digital logging system to streamline the capturing of test results. The new software also allows large quantities of assessment data to be saved and stored securely and then isolated for quick analysis.

Over the last two years, the company has purchased more than £1 million of rental equipment increasing its fleet ten-fold to support its international growth. This includes Black Eagle Hoses, small wellhead pumps and HP/HT pressure control packages.

Bryan Fagan, RMEC managing director, said: “Our double test bay facility is a significant investment and part of our business plan to ensure we are well positioned to deliver a higher standard of maintenance and re-certification services to our clients, while maximising the full potential of the secure space the RMEC location offers us.

“This flexibility we have to perform 24 hour working and use of both high-pressure hydrostatic and gas testing simultaneously is a real differentiator and we believe we are one of only a few companies in the North East of Scotland who can deliver this.

