WATCH: Royal IHC Kits Out Seven Vega


The video posted by Royal IHC shows the company hard at work on the Subsea 7 reel lay vessel Seven Vega, marking a milestone that involved the installation of aligner wheel on top of the pipelay ramp.

Royal IHC secured a shipbuilding contract in October 2017, following a letter of intent announced in September same year.

The vessel was launched in May 2019 in a ceremony which took place at IHC’s shipyard in Krimpen aan den IJssel, The Netherlands

Seven Vega will be capable of installing rigid flowlines including pipe-in-pipe systems from shallow waters to depths of up to 3000m.

The vessel has an overall length of 149 meters, a breadth of 33 meters and a Class 3 dynamic positioning system. Its reel-lay system has a 600t top tension capacity consisting of a 32m main reel and a 17m auxiliary reel with a maximum storage capacity of 5,600t and 1,600t respectively.

According to specifications, the vessel is also fitted with cranes offering a lifting capacity of 250t and 50t, and mutiple smaller cranes alongside two side-launching work-class ROV systems.

