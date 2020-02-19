Ciena Beefs Up EIG Subsea Cable System

EIG Cable; Map: TeleGeography

The Europe India Gateway (EIG) submarine cable system has been upgraded to accelerate and strengthen connectivity between businesses in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and India.

Using Ciena’s submarine network solution, the upgrade allows EIG to utilize flexible, express wavelengths, also known as optical bypass, to reduce operational costs as well as space and power requirements while improving reliability.

The EIG cable system is a 15,000-kilometer international fiber optic submarine cable system that links the United Kingdom with Gibraltar, Portugal, Monaco, France, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Oman, United Arab Emirates and India.

The cable has been upgraded with Ciena’s GeoMesh solution, powered by WaveLogic Ai coherent optics, which offers EIG new levels of flexibility, the lowest cost per transported bit, and the ability to meet unpredictable traffic demands. The upgrade adds 24.3 Tb/s of information carrying capacity to the EIG cable, with a spectral efficiency increase of 52 percent, in comparison to previous technology.

With WaveLogic Ai, EIG can transport up to 400Gb/s per wavelength.

“Ciena continues to support upgrades to the EIG cable, one of the primary data connections between India and Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The EIG transports significant quantities of data between consumers and businesses and we continue to evolve its capacity to support both present and future requirements,” said David Moore, management committee chair, Europe India Gateway.

“The nature of global business today demands instant and reliable access to partners, customers and employees anywhere and at any time. Across Europe, India and the Middle East, this connectivity is reliant on technology like the WaveLogic-powered GeoMesh submarine network solution that is scalable, flexible, and able to adapt to the intense requirements of a bandwidth-hungry environment,” stated Ian Clarke, vice president of Global Submarine Sales, Ciena.

