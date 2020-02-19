First Subsea Guards Neart na Gaoithe Inter-Array Cables

First Subsea, part of Aberdeen-based First Tech Group, has secured the inter-array cables protection contract from DEME at the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm. 

The cable protection system will be designed to protect the cable during installation and during the operating lifespan of the wind farm.

As a UK based company, we are delighted to be awarded this contract, 100% of our bought-out parts will be supplied by UK companies,” said John Shaw, managing director of First Subsea.

Neart na Gaoithe will consist of 54 turbines and will be located in the North Sea, approximately 15 kilometers off the coast of Fife in south-east Scotland.

DEME Offshore is the EPCI contractor for the inter-array and interconnector cables at the Neart na Gaoithe OWF.

Execution of the subsea cables work scope is expected in 2021.

