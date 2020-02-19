Namaka Subsea Establishes New Division

zoom Sandy Harper

Namaka Subsea has launched a new division, Namaka Compliance, to provide three main services namely training, compliance and competence.

The first of the services will be training and that will encompass behavioral based safety such as leadership, safety awareness, and skills training such as working at height, abrasive wheels etc.

The second service will be compliance which will involve the provision of project HSEQ personnel, along with providing HSEQ support on a consultant basis. Within the compliance stream will also be the support of quality, health and safety environmental management systems from creation and support to maintenance of these for clients.

The final offering will be competence assurance services which will see Namaka Compliance supply competence assurance specialists, along with development and auditing of businesses competence management systems to ensure they comply with regulatory requirements.

Namaka Compliance are also able to deliver assessor training to clients demands. A mixed training and competence local content plan known as ‘Bridging the Skills Gaps’ will also be provided to emerging markets to help minimize risk and expenditure for energy projects from SME’s, EPcm’s to IOC’s.

Sandy Harper director of Namaka Subsea said: “The creation of Namaka Compliance was very much the next step in evolution of the Namaka brand, having successfully run our first training course we see that there is a need in the market to deliver the services within the energy sector. Namaka Compliance will also be an integral support to Namaka Subsea as we continue the expansion in our worldwide operations. Namaka Subsea are always looking at ways to challenge the existing status quo and Namaka Compliance will also encompass the latest technological aspects with innovative solutions as the energy sector looks to embrace digitization as part of the fourth industrial revolution.”