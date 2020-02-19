Seabed Geosolutions Continues with Eidesvik Duo

Norwegian vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore has been awarded new contracts by Seabed Geosolutions for the seismic source vessel Vantage and the node-handling vessel Subsea Viking.

The new contracts will start in direct continuation of the existing contracts.

The duration is approximately 4 months for each vessel with further options for extension.

Both vessels are booked until ultimo July 2020.

We are very pleased with these contract awards, and we look forward to continuing our long term relationship with Seabed Geosolutions“, says Jan Fredrik Meling Eidesvik CEO & president.

