SGS Acquires Diving Division of TTSA

Subsea Global Solutions (SGS) has acquired the commercial diving division of T&T Salvage Asia (TTSA).

The acquisition will serve to enhance SGS’ capabilities in Singapore and strengthen its position in the Asia-Pacific region, the company noted on its social media.

Paul Peters, CEO of SGS said: “This is a strategic addition to our recent acquisition of Underwater Contractors Singapore (UWC).

“Creating a single platform under the SGS umbrella with the most advanced technologies, special repair equipment, and more than 40 skilled diver/technicians will give us the optimum operational efficiency as well as the bench depth to deliver unparalleled value to our customers in this highly competitive market.”