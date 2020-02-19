SGS Acquires Diving Division of TTSA

Subsea Global Solutions (SGS) has acquired the commercial diving division of T&T Salvage Asia (TTSA).

The acquisition will serve to enhance SGS’ capabilities in Singapore and strengthen its position in the Asia-Pacific region, the company noted on its social media.

Paul Peters, CEO of SGS said: “This is a strategic addition to our recent acquisition of Underwater Contractors Singapore (UWC).

“Creating a single platform under the SGS umbrella with the most advanced technologies, special repair equipment, and more than 40 skilled diver/technicians will give us the optimum operational efficiency as well as the bench depth to deliver unparalleled value to our customers in this highly competitive market.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

NIST Names NUWC Division Newport's USRD DI

Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Underwater Sound Reference Division (USRD) has ...

read more →

Subsea Industry Backs Iqarus-Led Research

Ten subsea companies have pledged £65,000 towards a medical research project which aims to determine the best ...

read more →

Phoenix Lands $97M SUPSALV Deal

Phoenix has been awarded a $97-million (maximum value) contract to provide diving and diving related services to ...

read more →

Unique Group Adds Marine Division of Western Advance

Subsea and offshore solutions provider, Unique Group has acquired Australian company Western Advance’s Marine ...

read more →

Pommec Delivers eLARS to Dutch Diving School

Pommec, a diving systems manufacturer and supplier, has delivered the eTWIN, a fully electrical driven twin basket ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (January 13 – ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

20th Annual Subsea Tieback Forum & Exhibition

Subsea Tieback’s firm foundation is its conference program.

read more >

Tech20: Subsea Robots

Tech20 features world-leading experts, exploring the latest tech trends, asking big questions and sharing big ideas…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Unique Group Boosts Diving and Life Support Division in India

A multi-million rupee investment to enhance its Diving and Life Support division in western India will see Unique ...

read more →

IMCA Demos CPD Scheme for Diving Supervisors

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has launched its pilot Continuing Professional Development ...

read more →

JFD to Re-Establish Closed Bell Diver Training

JFD has acquired the closed bell saturation diving system and associated assets formally owned by The Underwater ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (April 29 – May ...

read more →

International Diving Industry Forum Established

The International Diving Industry Forum (IDIF) has been established to reduce and control the risks associated with ...

read more →

Trident Sets Up Diving Base in UAE

Trident, a Wärtsilä company, has strengthened its underwater-related servicing capabilities with the opening of a ...

read more →

FN Diving Establishes New Office in Spain

FN Diving Rotterdam has opened a new office in Algeciras, Spain. FN Diving Algeciras is a new subsidiary with full ...

read more →

TechnipFMC Adds New Dive Support Vessel to Its Fleet

TechnipFMC has added a newbuild diving support vessel, the Deep Discoverer, to its fleet of subsea pipelay, diving ...

read more →

MORRISON Expands Pipelay and Diving Fleet

Chet Morrison Contractors (MORRISON) has expanded its pipelay fleet and diving capabilities with the acquisition of ...

read more →