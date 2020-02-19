TGS Completes One and Starts Another Senegal Seismic Survey

TGS has completed one 3D seismic survey and started another in the offshore area of northern Senegal.

TGS completed the acquisition of SN-UDO-19 3D seismic survey.

Fast track data from the survey will be available during the second quarter of 2020. The full dataset will be available by Q4 2020.

Upon completion of SN-UDO-19, the acquisition vessel, BGP Prospector, steamed 200 kilometers north to begin a further survey to acquire 2,024 square kilometers of 3D seismic data.

The OUP-NORD-20 3D survey, in partnership with GeoPartners and Petrosen, will cover a block that is currently open and included in the present license round launched in Dakar on January 31.

The data being acquired will illuminate deepwater fan systems that have already proved effective inboard of the 3D with the Yakaar and Tortue discoveries and will be key to supporting the licensing round across this acreage.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: “It is great to see that the new data being acquired will be used to unlock the as-yet unexplored deep-water potential of this emerging world-class hydrocarbon basin. We are proud to be bringing this data to our clients in order to enable future discoveries.”