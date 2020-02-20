DOF Subsea in New Contract Awards in Africa

DOF Subsea has received two contract awards from international clients in Africa.

The contracts will secure further vessel and resource utilization in Q1 and first part of Q2 2020, the company said.

The first contract is for seismic nodes installation in Nigeria for an undisclosed client. The work will be executed from the CSV Geosund.

The second contract is an extension to existing contract with a major operator in Angola to support a variety of subsea activities.

For this project, the company will deploy the CSV Skandi Seven which has already been operating for the client in Angola for some time.

