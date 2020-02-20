Ocean Installer Taps Ashtead for Another Subsea Installation Project

Aberdeen-based subsea equipment solutions specialist Ashtead Technology has secured a new contract with Ocean Installer following the completion of subsea installation project in 2019.

Ashtead will provide its Deflection Monitoring System (DMS) and field engineers to install six integrated template structures (ITS) in the Barents Sea offshore Norway.

As mentioned above, the new contract has been awarded to Ashtead Technology as a result of successful completion of a similar scope last year, when nine ITS were installed in Equinor’s Askeladd and Johan Castberg fields.

Ross Macleod, technical director at Ashtead Technology, said: “We are very pleased to be working again with Ocean Installer in the region, building on the work we undertook in 2019.

“The harsh conditions of the Barents Sea can make data gathering challenging and time-consuming. To date, our DMS technology has allowed us to deliver all nine installations included in the first project safely and well ahead of the original completion date, reducing costs and installation time for Ocean Installer.”

Bojan Barisic, senior project surveyor at Ocean Installer AS, said: “Having used DMS equipment in the previous ITS installation process, we understand just how important a role it has played in the safe and timely delivery of our projects.”