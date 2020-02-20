SeaBird Confirms OBN Source Contract

SeaBird Exploration has received a letter of award for an ocean bottom node (OBN) source contract in Asia Pacific.

The contract has an expected duration of about five months and it was originally announced in January of this year.

The contract is expected to start in April 2020, the company noted.

SeaBird will employ the Voyager Explorer on this contract and the bareboat-charter for the vessel will therefore be extended.

The company did not disclose the name of the client nor the value of the contract.