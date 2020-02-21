Aleron Welcomes New Strategic Business Adviser

Aleron Group has made another strategic appointment as the company welcomes David Currie to the team.

David Currie joins Aleron Group as the strategic business adviser.

He will be driving the growth of Aleron over the next few years.

The appointment of David comes just few months after the appointment of John Walker as the Aleron’s business manager.

Following David and John’s appointments we have invested significantly in our ROV tooling rental pool and we will be expanding on this further in the coming months,” Aleron wrote on its social media.

