Deep Down Grabs Shell Contract in Gulf of Mexico

Deep Down has received an order from Shell Offshore for work related to its Whale development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The order includes the design, engineering and manufacturing of a Riser Isolation Valve (RIV) control system as well as other subsea production equipment.

The RIV control system will be installed on the floating production unit (FPU) to provide shutdown of production fluids.

The Whale FPU will operate in the Gulf of Mexico’s Alaminos Canyon Block 773, pending a positive final investment decision later this year.

Charles Njuguna, Deep Down’s president and CEO, stated, “We are pleased that Shell has once again turned to Deep Down to deliver reliable equipment and services for one of their largest exploration finds in the Gulf of Mexico in recent memory.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Total Taps Worley for North Plate FEED in Gulf of Mexico

Worley has been awarded the front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for Total USA’s North Platte field ...

read more →

Magseis Fairfield Grabs Two New OBN Projects in GoM

Magseis Fairfield has secured two consecutive deepwater ocean bottom node (OBN) projects in the Gulf of Mexico by ...

read more →

DOF Grabs Several Contracts in Trinidad and US GoM

DOF Subsea has secured multiple contract awards from undisclosed clients in Trinidad and US Gulf of Mexico. The ...

read more →

TechnipFMC Clinches Perdido Phase 2 Contract

TechnipFMC has been awarded an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) contract ...

read more →

TechnipFMC Wins Shell PowerNap Project

TechnipFMC has been awarded integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) contract by ...

read more →

Shell Orders Kaikias Riser Isolation Valve from Deep Down

Deep Down has received an order from Shell for work related to its Kaikias development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC2020)

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Worley Bags BP Mad Dog 2 Contract

Worley has been awarded a contract by BP for hook-up and commissioning integration services for BP’s Mad Dog 2 ...

read more →

Shell Makes FID for PowerNap Subsea Tie-Back in GoM

Shell Offshore, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, has made the final investment decision (FID) for the PowerNap ...

read more →

Trendsetter Connection Systems for Shell

Trendsetter Engineering has been awarded a contract to provide Shell with an order of TC2 Collet Connection ...

read more →

C-Innovation Wins BP Gulf of Mexico Job

C-Innovation, an aﬃliate of Edison Chouest Offshore and its family of companies, has been awarded a contract to ...

read more →

Appomattox Start for Shell

Shell has started production at Appomattox floating production system months ahead of schedule. Appomattox floating ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (April 22 – ...

read more →

Shell Makes Blacktip Oil Find in Gulf of Mexico

Shell has announced a significant discovery at the Blacktip prospect in the deep-water U.S. Gulf of Mexico. ...

read more →

Magseis Fairfield Nets Gulf of Mexico Project

Norwegian seabed seismic services player, Magseis Fairfield, has received a contingent Letter of Award (LOA) for a ...

read more →

Deep Down Scoops Up Gulf of Mexico Contract

Deep Down has secured $4.4 million in orders for flying leads and associated equipment, and offshore installation ...

read more →