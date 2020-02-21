Deep Down Grabs Shell Contract in Gulf of Mexico

Deep Down has received an order from Shell Offshore for work related to its Whale development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The order includes the design, engineering and manufacturing of a Riser Isolation Valve (RIV) control system as well as other subsea production equipment.

The RIV control system will be installed on the floating production unit (FPU) to provide shutdown of production fluids.

The Whale FPU will operate in the Gulf of Mexico’s Alaminos Canyon Block 773, pending a positive final investment decision later this year.

Charles Njuguna, Deep Down’s president and CEO, stated, “We are pleased that Shell has once again turned to Deep Down to deliver reliable equipment and services for one of their largest exploration finds in the Gulf of Mexico in recent memory.”