EMGS Chairman Resigns

Oslo-listed Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) said that Johan Kr Mikkelsen has resigned from his position as chairman of the board for personal reasons.

Mikkelsen’s resignation, who joined the board of directors of EMGS in 2014, and assumed the position of chairman in 2019, is effective immediately.

EMGS has appointed Petteri Soininen as the new chairman of the board of directors for the period up until the 2020 annual ordinary general meeting, scheduled for 19 June 2020.

Soininen joined the board of directors in 2014.

