Hawaiki Strikes New Capacity Deal with REANNZ

Hawaiki Submarine Cable and Research and Education Advanced Network New Zealand have signed an agreement to provide the country’s peak research network with a crucial boost in international cable capacity and resiliency.

REANNZ was an anchor tenant for the Hawaiki Transpacific Cable – launched for commercial service mid-2018. Its network allows researchers to send and receive data transfers within the global research and education communities, supporting real-time collaboration on critical research projects.

Following the contract signed today, Hawaiki will provide REANNZ with more resilient end-to-end connectivity, as well as additional capacity on both the Hawaiki network and diverse trans-Tasman and trans-Pacific subsea routes.

Dianna Taylor, CEO of REANNZ, said: “We are delighted to be able to not only support our members through the robust service that we offer now, however with this next step we will provide a greater level of service resiliency that ensures continuity and grows opportunities.”

REANNZ will now expand its reach in Australia and the US, including new Points of Presence in Sydney, Guam and Hawaii, further strengthening its network infrastructure with future-proof capacity.

Remi Galasso, CEO of Hawaiki said it is natural the company would extend its partnership with REANNZ, and he looks forward to collaborating further in advancing the digital transformation of the Pacific.

“We are very proud to pursue our partnership with REANNZ and increase the scope of our collaboration. Research and Education are at the heart of Hawaiki’s development and this new contract will help to both extend and improve connections between research organisations throughout the region.”