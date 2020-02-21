Hawaiki Strikes New Capacity Deal with REANNZ

Hawaiki Submarine Cable and Research and Education Advanced Network New Zealand have signed an agreement to provide the country’s peak research network with a crucial boost in international cable capacity and resiliency.

REANNZ was an anchor tenant for the Hawaiki Transpacific Cable – launched for commercial service mid-2018. Its network allows researchers to send and receive data transfers within the global research and education communities, supporting real-time collaboration on critical research projects.

Following the contract signed today, Hawaiki will provide REANNZ with more resilient end-to-end connectivity, as well as additional capacity on both the Hawaiki network and diverse trans-Tasman and trans-Pacific subsea routes.

Dianna Taylor, CEO of REANNZ, said: “We are delighted to be able to not only support our members through the robust service that we offer now, however with this next step we will provide a greater level of service resiliency that ensures continuity and grows opportunities.”

REANNZ will now expand its reach in Australia and the US, including new Points of Presence in Sydney, Guam and Hawaii, further strengthening its network infrastructure with future-proof capacity.

Remi Galasso, CEO of Hawaiki said it is natural the company would extend its partnership with REANNZ, and he looks forward to collaborating further in advancing the digital transformation of the Pacific.

“We are very proud to pursue our partnership with REANNZ and increase the scope of our collaboration. Research and Education are at the heart of Hawaiki’s development and this new contract will help to both extend and improve connections between research organisations throughout the region.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (January 20 – ...

read more →

Best of 2019

Subsea World News brings you the most popular articles from 2019. The Best of 2019 represents the readers’ choice, ...

read more →

Solstad and SBM Agree Normand Installer Extension

Solstad Offshore has secured a charter extension deal with SBM Offshore for the construction support vessel (CSV) ...

read more →

New Caledonia to Link to Hawaiki Cable

SCCI, a carrier recently incorporated in New Caledonia, and Hawaiki Submarine Cable have signed a multi-million ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (November 11 – ...

read more →

Flexential Expands Its Offering with Seaborn Networks

Flexential is expanding its FlexAnywhere offering with providing customers direct access to Seaborn Networks’ ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC2020)

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

TechnipFMC Strikes G1201 Sale Deal

TechnipFMC has entered into memorandum of agreement (MOA) to sell the G1201 subsea vessel as it aims to optimize ...

read more →

Vocus Adds Hawaiki Cable Capacity to Its Network

Vocus has added substantial volume of Hawaiki cable capacity to its network, following an investment in network ...

read more →

PSW in BOP-Maintenance Deal with Transocean

PSW Group has received a contract from Transocean for storage and maintenance of blow out preventers (BOP) for ...

read more →

Hawaiki Subsea Route Expands with Los Angeles PoP

Hawaiki Submarine Cable said it has expanded its subsea network with a new direct route to Los Angeles. The new ...

read more →

Mermaid Strikes New Financing Deal for DSV Duo

Subsea services provider Mermaid said it has entered into a facility agreement with the Export-Import Bank of ...

read more →

Hawaiki Signs Up Trustpower

Hawaiki Submarine Cable has signed an agreement to provide New Zealand’s ISP Trustpower with significant capacity ...

read more →

Infinera Nets Kanawa Subsea Cable Deal from Orange

Infinera has secured a deal with Orange to power Kanawa subsea cable with its fourth-generation Infinite Capacity ...

read more →

SubCom Inks H2 Cable Deal to Link Australia to Hong Kong

Subsea cable company SubCom will install the first direct link from Australia to Hong Kong. SubCom was commissioned ...

read more →

Hawaiki Adds Seattle PoP

Hawaiki Submarine Cable has extended its US presence from Hillsboro, OR to the Westin Building Exchange (WBX) ...

read more →