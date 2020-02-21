JFD Gets Royal Australian Navy Contract Extension

James Fisher and Sons’ Perth based business, JFD Australia, has signed a four year contract extension, worth circa £35 million, to supply its  submarine escape and rescue system to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

The contract will run until December 2023 with an option to further extend to November 2024.

This contract extension will create a number of full-time defence industry jobs.

Eoghan O’Lionaird, chief executive officer of James Fisher, said: “We are delighted to secure this four year contract extension from our valued customer, the Royal Australian Navy.

“Keeping submariners and other defence force personnel safe remains our foremost priority. JFD Australia looks forward to continuing to be a reliable partner for the RAN through the ongoing delivery of its industry leading submarine escape and rescue service.”

