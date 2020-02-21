Kongsberg HUGIN AUV for Indian National Institute of Ocean Technology

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract for the sale of HUGIN AUV system to the Indian National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), in Chennai, India.

This sale has been conducted in collaboration with Kongsberg Maritime India, a subsidiary of Kongsberg Maritime.

The HUGIN AUV System ordered by NIOT is rated to a depth of 6,000 metres and will be equipped with a Kongsberg HISAS 1032 synthetic aperture sonar and EM2040 multibeam echosounder, designed for hydrographic and seabed classification applications. It will also carry a high-resolution colour still image camera, plus a range of environmental sensors for oceanographic surveys, including a magnetometer. This equipment array will facilitate deep-sea scientific research and mapping programs of NIOT.

“We are honoured to welcome NIOT to the HUGIN family,” said Richard Mills, VP of Marine Robotics Sales at Kongsberg Maritime. “Their new HUGIN AUV System is configured for their needs today and tomorrow with a multi-role capability. We look forward to working with the scientific teams from the Oceanographic Research Institutes of India over the coming years.”