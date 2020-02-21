Wintershall Noordzee Begins Sillimanite Gas Production

zoom Photo: Wintershall DEA

Wintershall Noordzee has started gas production from its operated Sillimanite field, located approximately 200 kilometers off the coast of Den Helder.

Sillimanite is the unitized gas field that stretches across the UK and the Dutch Continental Shelves.

“With first gas from Sillimanite we once more underline our ability to successfully explore for hydrocarbons and transfer development projects successfully into production. As Sillimanite will increase the amount of gas produced in Europe, it underlines Wintershall Dea’s capabilities as Europe’s leading, independent gas and oil producer,” said Hugo Dijkgraaf, chief technology officer and board member at Wintershall Dea.

Wintershall Noordzee has recycled the topside of its recently decommissioned E18-A platform, formerly P14-A topside, in the Sillimanite project.

“As part of our sustainability programme, we pay highest attention to the re-use of offshore platforms where the production has ceased. In this way, we can further improve our company’s environmental footprint and at the same time keep our operations cost-efficient. Giving this platform topside a third life, now at Sillimanite is a best-case example for our industry,” said Dijkgraaf. “In addition, Sillimanite will be monitored 24/7 from the Remote-Control Operations Center in Den Helder. This enables us to make our operations even leaner and more cost efficient. The project was delivered safely, within just 16 months from the investment decision.”