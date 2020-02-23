Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (February 17 – February 23).

Hunting Buys Enpro Subsea

JFMS Names Simon R. James Head of Subsea Operations

i-Tech and Shell Team Up on Subsea Digitalisation

DOF Subsea in New Contract Awards in Africa

SGS Acquires Diving Division of TTSA

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (February 10 – ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (February 03 – ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (January 20 – ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (January 06 – ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (December 16 – ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (November 04 – ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC2020)

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (October 21 – ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (August 26 – ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (June 17 – June ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (May 20 – May ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (April 29 – May ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (April 15 – ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (March 04 ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (February 25 ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (February 18 ...

read more →